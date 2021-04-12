Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI opened at $234.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

