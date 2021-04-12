Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.42

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.42 and last traded at $124.83, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

