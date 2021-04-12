MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $51,059.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,756,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

