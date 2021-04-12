Mass General Brigham Inc Has $326.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mass General Brigham Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,011 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 51.0% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $326,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

