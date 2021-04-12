MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.48

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.30, with a volume of 1842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MasTec by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $3,854,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

