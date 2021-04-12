Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Match Group reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

MTCH stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.86. 45,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

