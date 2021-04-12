Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 7.5%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.09. 13,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 572,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.