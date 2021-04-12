Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.12% of Materion worth $92,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

