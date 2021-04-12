MAX Exchange Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $282,636.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $282,636.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.38 or 1.00076367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.00467081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.00320115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.43 or 0.00772936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00140809 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

