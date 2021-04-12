Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.91% of Maxar Technologies worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of MAXR opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

