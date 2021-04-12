Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

MAXN opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

