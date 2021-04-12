McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.58

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 9060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research analysts have commented on MCFE shares. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

