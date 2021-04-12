McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $49,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 111,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

