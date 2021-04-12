McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $231.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

