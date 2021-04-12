McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.59.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.