McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.66.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.81. 89,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

