McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.59.

MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

