McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.15. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 30,504 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MUX. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $525.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,098 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 622,118 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

