MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

