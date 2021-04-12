Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 10,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

