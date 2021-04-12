Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading 3% Higher

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.22 and last traded at $227.91. 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.78.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

