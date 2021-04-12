MediShares 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, MediShares has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $27.91 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

