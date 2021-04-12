MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.15). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.28 on Monday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

