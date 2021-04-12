MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $436.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.30 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $845.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

