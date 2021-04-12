megaBONK (BONK) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

megaBONK (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,538.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

