Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $930,645.13 and $542.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00414104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,454,799 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

