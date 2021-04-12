Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.36 or 0.00419518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,454,321 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

