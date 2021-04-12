Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 368.89 ($4.82).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 482.10 ($6.30) on Monday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 459.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.85. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

