Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

