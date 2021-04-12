Meme Price Hits $2,506.03 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $2,506.03 or 0.04170326 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $70.17 million and $9.15 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

