Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0503 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,378.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.68 or 0.00461752 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006343 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028503 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.31 or 0.03935732 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.