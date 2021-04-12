MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,584.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,552.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,536.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $517.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,903.94 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.