Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $15.78 on Monday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.