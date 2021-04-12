Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

