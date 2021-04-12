Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.45. 321,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

