Merculet (MVP) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $329,606.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00274377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00709504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.48 or 0.99396853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.00993497 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321,389,955 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

