Mercury (MER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,920.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Mercury has a market cap of $1.75 million and $6,920.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

