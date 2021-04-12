Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $440,947.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $440,947.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063034 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003929 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.