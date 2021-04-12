Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Merus in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

