Meta (MTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00616644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035522 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.