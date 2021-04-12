MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $96.67 million and $3.81 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00290058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00708020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,339.69 or 0.99517968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.58 or 0.00950959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,655,014,354 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,163,711 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

