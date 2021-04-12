MetaHash Reaches Market Cap of $102.61 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $102.61 million and $1.06 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00274994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.11 or 0.00708664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.95 or 1.00338286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.33 or 0.00974905 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,656,951,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,063,568 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.