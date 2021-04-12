Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBCHF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 4,342,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Metaverse Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Metaverse Capital

Metaverse Capital Corp. engages in controlling computing power for mining cryptocurrencies, operating masternodes/servicenodes, and providing witness services. The company's professional consultancy services include crowdsale administration services, as well as advisory services related to the development of blockchain networks.

