MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

NYSE MET opened at $61.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

