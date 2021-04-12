MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $69.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 83644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

