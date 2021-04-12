Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

