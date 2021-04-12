Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OUKPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

