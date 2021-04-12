MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 1,881,654 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 213,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 170,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 827,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,587. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0281 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

