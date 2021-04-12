M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.07 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

