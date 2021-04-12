MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

3/30/2021 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

3/22/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

3/15/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

3/1/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.90.

2/16/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

